Aldo Taps ‘Cinderella’ for Fairytale-Worthy Shoe Collection That Comes With Glass Slipper Inspiration

Aldo is bringing fairytales to life—literally—with its newest collection, made in collaboration with Disney’s “Cinderella.” Inspired by the enchanting titular character’s style, the Disney x Aldo Cinderella collection features a range of pieces to bring glamour to anyone’s shoe rotation, ranging from $35-$160.

Naturally, the affordable retailer has crafted its own takes on Cinderella’s signature glass slippers, which all feature iridescent “There’s no midnight” lettering on their soles. The collection’s Striketwelve pumps include a slingback silhouette with either clear or light blue PVC uppers, as well as clear 3.5-inch heels and rhinestone-covered pointed toes.

Disney x Aldo’s Striketwelve pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

A similar take has been used in the clear PVC Glassbootie, a pointed-toe PVC ankle boot with rhinestone-accented pointed toes and transparent 4.25-inch heels.

Disney x Aldo’s Glassbootie boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

However, the pair that bears the most resemblance to Cinderella’s iconic footwear is the Glassslipper pumps. This style includes either clear or tan PVC uppers complete with pointed toes, coordinating 4.25-inch heels and a sprinkling of crystals. However, these pairs also include slingback and buckled ankle straps for additional support—ensuring you won’t leave your shoes behind when the clock strikes twelve.

Disney x Aldo’s Glassslipper pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

Aldo’s even thought of those hoping to add some princess glamour to their wardrobes without wearing high heels. The collection features a low-top sneaker, dubbed the Glasssneaker, featuring synthetic uppers covered with sparkling rhinestones. In a light metallic bronze hue, the pair is easy to pair as a neutral with a range of ensembles. Plus, in case you doubted their versatility, they even feature metallic “Timeless” and “Classic” word charms on their laces.

Disney x Aldo’s Glasssneaker sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

The collection also features a WFH-friendly Midnight Cozy slipper, a rounded-toe style with thick rubber soles and plush shearling lining. The pair’s whimsical fluffy accents and insoles are sure to provide plenty of comfort, while being coated in rhinestones for a dose of fairytale glamour.

Disney x Aldo’s Midnight Cozy slippers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

The line further includes two enchanting accessories for day-to-day wear, a rhinestone-covered headband and Storybooktwo clutch. The clutch notably features “Cinderella” graphics like the titular princess, her pumpkin carriage and an ornate clock in both silver and gold color palettes.

Striketwelve pumps from the Aldo x Disney “Cinderella” collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

With sleek textures and a heavy dose of sparkle, Aldo’s “Cinderella” collection is ideal for the holiday season—and the fashion world’s recent return to glamorous dressing. Whether you lean towards pumps, boots or even slippers, they’re all sure to put a princess-worthy spring in your step.

You can shop Aldo’s limited-edition “Cinderella” collection now on Aldo.com.