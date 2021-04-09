Aime Leon Dore Has Two New Balance 550 Collabs Releasing Soon

Aimé Leon Dore founder Teddy Santis has teased his next New Balance collab on social media for quite some time, and sneaker fans who have been anticipating the release won’t have the wait much longer.

The New York-based fashion label announced on Instagram that two collaborative New Balance P550 Basketball Oxford styles are releasing next week. The announcement included a closer look at the latest offerings, with both pairs featuring premium white leather uppers that are differentiated by contrasting green and yellow or navy blue and red accents covering the “N” logo on the sides, the collar and the tongue. The look continues with the midsoles of both pairs wearing a sail color scheme, giving them a vintage-inspired look, while the corresponding accents cover the outsoles.

According to the Instagram caption, the two latest Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance P550 Basketball Oxford shoes will be released on April 16 exclusively at Aimeleondore.com. Fans looking to buy a pair are urged to sign up to the label’s mailing list on its website ahead of its scheduled drop for additional info and updates.

Aimé Leon Dore first collaborated with New Balance on the P550 Basketball Oxford in October 2020, releasing four different colorways of the shoe.

In related Aimé Leon Dore news, Santis recently announced on social media that he will assume his new Creative Director role at New Balance Made in USA starting in 2022.

“I’m beyond proud, honored and humbled to announce my Creative Director role at New Balance Made in USA starting 2022. To my family, my ALD team and to everyone who has supported me along the way, this is all a reflection of you and how you’ve inspired me. Thank you to the NB team for trusting me with what I believe is the soul of the brand. I look forward to sharing more behind this campaign and what it represents for our partnership,” Santis wrote on the Instagram caption.