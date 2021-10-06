Adidas Levels Up With Xbox Sneaker Collaboration

Xbox is stepping into its 20th anniversary in style, thanks to Adidas. The video gaming system has joined forces with the German athletic giant on a console-inspired sneaker, kicking off a global partnership.

The Adidas Originals by Xbox sneakers, called the Xbox 20th Forum Tech, celebrate both brands’ background in entertainment and pop culture. The low-top shoes, inspired by Xbox’s debut 2001 console for the game “Halo: Combat Evolved,” feature lime green and black uppers. They also come equipped with Xbox-branded tongues and black and white-striped laces. Their greatest statement, however, are translucent green soles — a clear reference to the light-up “X”-shaped logo for the gaming system itself.

Adidas Originals by Xbox’s Xbox 20th Forum Tech sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Xbox

The sneakers made their public debut this week in a trailer on Xbox’s YouTube channel. Accompanied by the tagline “Always Played In. Never Played Out,” the video shows short clips of people playing Xbox games and wearing Adidas sneakers — similar to early 2000s skate tapes. Halfway through, the vintage imagery sharpens; viewers see skateboarders pulling off tricks in the Forum Techs. The shoes are also shown on revolving platforms lit from below, similar to commercials from the aughts — adding to the collaboration’s nostalgic nature. You can watch the full video below.

The Xbox 20th Forum Tech launch, however, is just the tip of the iceberg. Throughout the rest of the year, Xbox will continue to launch different sneakers through drops with Adidas; naturally, all are inspired by the gaming system’s various consoles. Though pricing for the limited-edition sneakers is unavailable at this time, the brand has teased that a style will be available for fans to purchase this year — with the opportunity to win a pair through its Twitter page.

View more of the Xbox 20th Forum Tech sneakers below.

Adidas Originals by Xbox’s Xbox 20th Forum Tech sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Xbox

Adidas Originals by Xbox’s Xbox 20th Forum Tech sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Xbox

A closer look at Adidas Originals by Xbox’s Xbox 20th Forum Tech sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Xbox

Adidas Originals by Xbox’s Xbox 20th Forum Tech sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Xbox