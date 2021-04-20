Adidas’ latest sneaker collaboration with South Park released today, and given the all hype that the project has received prior to launch, it should come as no surprise that pairs flew off of shelves. However, fans can still pick up a pair now on the resale market.

On StockX, for instance, the lowest asking price for the South Park x Adidas Campus 80 “Towelie” collab at the time of publication is $244 for a men’s size 4.5 while the price goes up as high as $800 for a men’s size 14.

On secondary market platform GOAT, the exact shoe is reselling for as low as $285 for a men’s size 5 and upwards of $750 for men’s sizes 13.5 and 14.

The medial side of the South Park x Adidas Campus 80 “Towelie.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The heel’s view of the South Park x Adidas Campus 80 “Towelie.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The tongue of the South Park x Adidas Campus 80 “Towelie.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The tongue of the South Park x Adidas Campus 80 “Towelie.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The packaging for the South Park x Adidas Campus 80 “Towelie.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To Buy: South Park x Adidas Campus 80 “Towelie,” $244 and up; StockX.com

To Buy: South Park x Adidas Campus 80 “Towelie,” $285 and up; GOAT.com

The South Park x Adidas Campus 80 “Towelie” collab dropped specifically today on April 20, the day where individuals who indulge commemorate the smoking of marijuana. The sneaker itself references the animated series beloved character, Towelie.

The shoe boasts a soft terrycloth material on the upper in purple inspired by the aforementioned character and the look is contrasted by white Three Stripes branding on the sides and a matching leather heel tab. The standout design of the shoe is the character’s eyes on the tongue, which change to red after being exposed to UV light. In addition, Towelie’s famous taglines like “Don’t forget to bring a towel” and “I have no idea what’s going on” appear behind the tongue alongside the hidden stash pockets.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.