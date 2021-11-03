Kerwin Frost Returns With a New Adidas Collection That’s Sure to Make You Feel Nostalgic

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kerwin Frost is back with a new Adidas collection that’s perfect for those moments of childhood nostalgia. After the hype surrounding his “Superstuffed” Adidas sneakers last August, Frost is back with a sneaker and clothing collection that emphasizes whimsicality and comfort.

Frost reinvents two classic Adidas Originals, the Forum High and Forum Low. The Forum High features a blue and white colorway and incorporates a TPU molded Nose shaped lace jewel, a silicone mouth with teeth on the toe bumper, and Kerwin Frost branding on the ankle strap that also has little eyes that frames the branding in the middle.

A closer look at the Kerwin Frost Forum Low sneakers. CREDIT: NUREG GmbH

A top-view of the Kerwin Frost Forum Low sneakers. CREDIT: NUREG GmbH

For the Forum Low, the shoes have a clear mint, bright blue and solar yellow colorway that is effervescent and attention-grabbing. They feature a set of whimsical cartoon characters.

Other pieces of the collection include oversized T-shirts, jean shorts, fuzzy jackets and a Chile tracksuit. Some of these pieces also bear the colorful and zany animal characters.

“Creating this collection with Adidas has been a dream since I was a child. Designing the product and planning the rollout has been such a wild ride — it’s so crazy that it’s going to exist in the world finally,” Frost said. “I hope people are excited when they see the pieces, and it makes them feel something. My main message is to not be afraid to try new things and put your thoughts on paper and definitely not give a damn what people think.”

The first Adidas Originals by Kerwin Frost collection will be available globally on Nov. 17 and available for purchase via Confirmed and select retailers.