Adidas x Jeremy Scott Returns to Launch New 2021 JS Money Wings Sneakers

Adidas Originals and Jeremy Scott’s wing-accented sneakers are undeniably iconic — and now, the duo have reunited and returned to their roots.

Scott and Adidas‘ debut design from 2003, the Forum Money 1.0 sneaker, has been revamped for the 2020’s with the launch of the 2021 JS Money Wings sneakers, now that the Moschino designer has returned to working with the German athletic brand. Their new version features leather uppers in a high-top sneaker silhouette with a lighter-toned white and green dollar bill print. The pair also features Adidas’ signature Trefoil logo on its tongues and three stripes on the interior uppers in a dark green hue. Scott’s memorable wings are also no longer placed on the shoes’ quarters — instead, they form the base for its laces.

Adidas Originals x Jeremy Scott’s 2021 JS Money Wings sneakers. CREDIT: brenna ellis / photo 6

The original sneakers were issued in 100 pairs, each priced at $100. Though there’s no price tag on the newest shoes yet, there is greater availability — they’ll be launched in a release of 1,200 pairs between Aug. 23 and 29. However, there’s one catch: the drop won’t be in stores.

Instead, the 2021 JS Money Wings will be released for the first-ever Members Week on Confirmed, Adidas’ app where shoppers can discover the brand’s most exclusive and limited collaborations and drops. During Members Week, Confirmed members have the opportunity to access exclusive experiences, rewards, and products through the app — one being the 2021 JS Money Wings sneaker. Shoppers can download Confirmed on their phones to stay up to-date on the Money Wings’ incoming launch.

Adidas Originals x Jeremy Scott’s 2021 JS Money Wings sneakers campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

If you’re hoping to score a pair of 2021 JS Money Wings free of charge, you’re in luck: they’ll be auctioned off as part of the Golden Ticket raffle at Members Week. Until 11:00 a.m. EST on August 23, users can enter the raffle on Confirmed, with the potential to win a pair of the brand new shoes. There’s also more dramatic and campy fun on the horizon, as new Jeremy Scott x Adidas products will launch in September following the drop of the 2021 JS Money Wings. Watch this space!