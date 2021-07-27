Adidas Creates Capsule Collection With Help From Bad Bunny and Cheetos

Adidas is collaborating with Bad Bunny and Chester Cheetah with a new line.

The new capsule apparel collab is an extension of the “Deja Tu Huella” campaign, which launched in 2020. Bad Bunny and Chester Cheetah created the campaign, which translates to “leave your mark” to encourage the next generation of Latinos to embrace individuality and push boundaries. To further their message, Cheetos is donating $500,000 to Bad Bunny’s Good Bunny Foundation.

Adidas is joining the collab with new exclusive apparel: a capsule collection for both men and women with tops and pants. It features a Cheeto-colored tracksuit complete with Chester Cheetah’s spots and the famous Adidas stripes in yellow running down the sides. The collection also includes two soccer jerseys in orange and brown colorways, with the Cheetos logo printed on the front. Though this marks the first time the three brands have collaborated together, Bad Bunny and the athletic brand worked together earlier in 2021.

The collaboration is using what it calls “Cheetle iD” digital technology which detects Cheetos dust on fingertips, though this promotion is only available to the first 100 fans who pass the inspection. Those who can’t get their hands on Cheetos will have to wait until the official collection drops on Aug. 6.

As part of the campaign, Chester Cheetah and Bad Bunny are also giving away a $50,000 scholarship to 10 students through the Deja Tu Huella Estudiante Fund. To enter, students are asked to make a 60-second TikTok demonstrating how they leave their mark on the world and tag the video with #DejaTuHuella. Submissions are being accepted from now until Aug. 17.