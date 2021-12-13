Adidas and Allbirds Announce Release Date for Low Carbon Performance Sneaker Futurecraft.Footprint

Adidas and Allbirds continue to reduce their carbon footprint.

Adidas x Allbirds Futurecraft.Footprint shoe. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The brands announced the commercial launch of Futurecraft.Footprint sneakers today. The collection offers low carbon performance footwear made at scale, illustrating the power of collaboration. The shoes are slated to be released Dec. 15 via Adidas’ website, the Allbirds app and select retail stores with four new colorways dropping in spring 2022. The first release was announced in May earlier this year, the shoes clock in at just 2.94kg CO2 a pair, which both brands acknowledge as being their personal best.

Adidas x Allbirds Futurecraft.Footprint shoe. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The shoe is also one of the lightest performance shoes Adidas and Allbirds have ever created, which allows them to further save on material usage. According to Adidas, the design of the shoe is centered around the overall philosophy of “the art of reduction,” giving runners exactly what they need and nothing more.

Adidas x Allbirds Futurecraft.Footprint shoe. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The brands hope that their successful partnership will inspire other sportswear brands to follow suit. Brian Grevey, executive board member of global brands at Adidas, noted this in a statement. “Our ambition is to take Futurecraft.Footprint from moonshot concept to something that sparks systemic change.” Grevey said. “We wanted to demonstrate how collaboration and an open-source mindset can create a halo effect across the industry and help make progress towards net zero.”

Adidas x Allbirds Futurecraft.Footprint shoe. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Tim Brown, co-founder and co-CEO at Allbirds discussed the way that the collaboration has helped them to get closer to their own goals. “We at Allbirds are on our own journey to cut our per-product carbon emissions by 95% by 2030, and the unrelenting focus both teams brought to Futurecraft.footprint is exactly what we’ll need to achieve this ambitious goal,” Brown said.

