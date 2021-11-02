Images of A Ma Maniére’s Air Jordan 1 High Collab Have Emerged

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A Ma Maniere and Jordan Brand have already delivered one of the most popular sneaker collabs of 2021 but there’s another shoe from the duo coming.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared product images of the boutique and the sportswear brand’s upcoming Air Jordan 1 High collab.

The shoe wears a simple sail-based crackled leather upper that’s combined with burgundy snakeskin-inspired leather panels found on the Swoosh branding and ankle collar. Adding to the shoe’s premium execution are wax burgundy shoelaces, a satin sock liner as well as a leather hangtag while co-branding appears on the tongue tag. Rounding out the look is a sail midsole and a burgundy outsole. The images shared by the leaker account also revealed that the shoe will also come will special packaging.

The forthcoming A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 1 High will be the second Air Jordan collab between the two entities with the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 that dropped in February being the first. According to A Ma Maniére, its Jordan 3 collab was created to build on its “pursuit and commitment to creating timeless, classic, luxurious pieces.”

A specific release date has yet to be announced by both parties involves but the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 1 High collab will reportedly hit shelves this holiday season at Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers.

In related Air Jordan news, images have also leaked on social media of an upcoming Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Georgetown,” a new colorway of the shoe set to hit shelves in 2022.