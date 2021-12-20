Tiger Woods Makes Return to Golf With Mini-Me Son Charlie By His Side and Wins $80,000 at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and son, Charlie Woods, during the final day at the PNC Championship in Orlando Florida on Dec. 19, 2021.

Tiger Woods is back.

The golf legend, who sustained severe injuries in a single-car crash last February, returned to the course this weekend in his first tournament since recovering. With his 12-year-old son, Charlie, by his side, he hit the course at the PNC Championship in Orlando, Fla., which pairs PGA players with family members. The duo, who came in second place, dressed in red shirts for the final day (Woods’ trademark) on Sunday, with the 45-year-old father of two wearing Nike, black pants and black golf shoes.

Charlie Woods hits from the 16th fairway during the second round of the tournament on Dec. 19, 2021. CREDIT: AP

While the PGA champ donned black Nike golf shoes, Charlie laced up a pair of black Pumas. Both styles featured logo accents with hits of silver. The father and son, who share an uncanny resemblance, from their looks to their game, topped things off with dark baseball caps.

The purse was $1.085 million. John Daly earned $200,000 for the victory alongside his son, John Daly II; Tiger Woods earned $80,000 coming in second place.

Tiger Woods hugs son Charlie at the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes on Dec. 19, 2021. CREDIT: AP

The long-time Nike athlete was hospitalized after a single-vehicle “roll-over traffic collision” outside of Los Angeles earlier this year on Feb. 23. He suffered such extensive injuries to his right leg that doctors thought it might need to be amputated initially.

“The fact that I’m able to have this opportunity this year — even a couple weeks ago we didn’t really know whether or not I would be doing this,” Woods said at a press conference. “But here we are. And we had just best time ever.” They finished two shots behind John Daly and his son, John Daly Il, a freshman at the University of Arkansas.

A closer look at Tiger Woods wearing black Nike golf shoes and Charlie in black Puma golf shoes. Both styles feature logo accents in silver. CREDIT: AP

Slip on a pair of sharp black sneakers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Free TR8 sneakers, $100.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Allbirds

To Buy: Allbirds Tree Dasher sneakers, $125.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To Buy: Adidas Ultraboost 4.0 DNA sneakers, $180.