Tiger Woods Makes Return to Golf With Mini-Me Son Charlie By His Side and Wins $80,000 at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods is back.
The golf legend, who sustained severe injuries in a single-car crash last February, returned to the course this weekend in his first tournament since recovering. With his 12-year-old son, Charlie, by his side, he hit the course at the PNC Championship in Orlando, Fla., which pairs PGA players with family members. The duo, who came in second place, dressed in red shirts for the final day (Woods’ trademark) on Sunday, with the 45-year-old father of two wearing Nike, black pants and black golf shoes.
While the PGA champ donned black Nike golf shoes, Charlie laced up a pair of black Pumas. Both styles featured logo accents with hits of silver. The father and son, who share an uncanny resemblance, from their looks to their game, topped things off with dark baseball caps.
The purse was $1.085 million. J
The long-time Nike athlete was hospitalized after a single-vehicle “roll-over traffic collision” outside of Los Angeles earlier this year on Feb. 23. He suffered such extensive injuries to his right leg that doctors thought it might need to be amputated initially.
“The fact that I’m able to have this opportunity this year — even a couple weeks ago we didn’t really know whether or not I would be doing this,” Woods said at a press conference. “But here we are. And we had just best time ever.” They finished two shots behind John Daly and his son, John Daly Il, a freshman at the University of Arkansas.
