Rihanna Goes Sleek in Balenciaga Knife Boots on Shopping Date With A$AP Rocky

While rumors may be swirling that Rihanna is pregnant, the singer-turned-designer hit the streets of NYC with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky last night. The dynamic duo seemed unfazed as they did some shopping in the Big Apple wearing designer duds.

Rihanna stepped out in a chic black oversized Martine Rose tracksuit, which she wore with a glossy black quilted coat over top and Balenciaga’s iconic Knife ankle boots. The black sock-inspired booties boast an ultra-sharp pointed toe. The Fenty fashion and beauty mogul also added a pair of square-framed white-rimmed Loewe sunglasses and Miu Miu logo gloves.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are spotted stepping out for a bit of shopping in NYC on Dec 3. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky sported a pair of unreleased Prada x Adidas collaboration, which he originally debuted on Instagram back in September. The take on the popular Forum Low silhouette is done in classic crispy white leather and features a zippered pouch stamped with the Prada logo. Teasing the buzzy collab, he captioned the post “PRA-DI-DAS?”

A$AP Rocky leads the way for Rihanna as they hit the pavement for some retail therapy in the Big Apple. CREDIT: Splash

The Harlem rapper, who has collaborated with Vans on multiple capsule shoe collections, also wore a vintage style red letterman jacket over a white graphic T-shirt, a pair of baggy jeans and a yellow trucker hat.

A closer look at A$AP Rocky wearing an unreleased pair of Prada x Adidas Forum Low sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

See more of Rihanna’s bold style through the years.

Shop the couple’s shoe looks below.

CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Balenciaga Knife crepe jersey boots, $995; farfetch.com

CREDIT: Adidas

To Buy: Adidas Forum Low Sneakers, $90; adidas.com