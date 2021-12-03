×
Rihanna Goes Sleek in Balenciaga Knife Boots on Shopping Date With A$AP Rocky

By Allie Fasanella
While rumors may be swirling that Rihanna is pregnant, the singer-turned-designer hit the streets of NYC with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky last night. The dynamic duo seemed unfazed as they did some shopping in the Big Apple wearing designer duds.

Rihanna stepped out in a chic black oversized Martine Rose tracksuit, which she wore with a glossy black quilted coat over top and Balenciaga’s iconic Knife ankle boots. The black sock-inspired booties boast an ultra-sharp pointed toe. The Fenty fashion and beauty mogul also added a pair of square-framed white-rimmed Loewe sunglasses and Miu Miu logo gloves.

rihanna and asap rocky, rihanna, asap rocky, balenciaga knife ankle boots, prada adidas forum low
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are spotted stepping out for a bit of shopping in NYC on Dec 3.
CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky sported a pair of unreleased Prada x Adidas collaboration, which he originally debuted on Instagram back in September. The take on the popular Forum Low silhouette is done in classic crispy white leather and features a zippered pouch stamped with the Prada logo. Teasing the buzzy collab, he captioned the post “PRA-DI-DAS?”

rihanna and asap rocky, rihanna, asap rocky, balenciaga knife ankle boots, prada adidas forum low
A$AP Rocky leads the way for Rihanna as they hit the pavement for some retail therapy in the Big Apple.
CREDIT: Splash

The Harlem rapper, who has collaborated with Vans on multiple capsule shoe collections, also wore a vintage style red letterman jacket over a white graphic T-shirt, a pair of baggy jeans and a yellow trucker hat.

A$AP Rocky, adidas, prada, adidas x prada, prada adidas forum low
A closer look at A$AP Rocky wearing an unreleased pair of Prada x Adidas Forum Low sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash

See more of Rihanna’s bold style through the years.

Shop the couple’s shoe looks below.

Balenciaga Knife crepe jersey boots
CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Balenciaga Knife crepe jersey boots, $995; farfetch.com

adidas forum low white
CREDIT: Adidas

To Buy: Adidas Forum Low Sneakers, $90; adidas.com

