Iman Shumpert Wins ‘Dancing With the Stars’ & Performed in Sleek Heeled Shoes & Air Jordan Sneakers

Winners Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach pose with the "Dancing With the Stars" championship mirrorball trophy.

Iman Shumpert made history on “Dancing With the Stars” last night as the first NBA star to take home the coveted championship mirrorball trophy.

The baller, who most recently played with the Brooklyn Nets, and his dancing partner Daniella Karagach, beat celebrity finalists JoJo Siwa, Cody Rigsby and Amanda Kloots.

Shumpert and Karagach wear royal blue tracksuits for their freestyle performance. CREDIT: ABC

Shumpert and Karagach performed two routines during the show’s finale, one of which was a freestyle dance to a mash-up that included Missy Elliott’s “Lose Control” featuring Ciara and Fat Man Scoop. The pair donned royal blue tracksuits, along with white socks and all-white Air Jordan 1 high-tops for the freestyle dance.

A closer look at Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach wearing white Air Jordan 1 high-top sneakers on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ CREDIT: ABC

During their other performance, a cha-cha and foxtrot fusion, Shumpert wore a bold animal print and floral patterned silk shirt with white pants and white dancing shoes.

Shumpert and Karagach perform a freestyle dance on “Dancing With the Stars.” CREDIT: ABC

Meanwhile, when it came time to get dressed up to find out who won, they changed into dazzling looks, with Shumpert sporting a shimmery gold suit jacket that complemented Karagach’s sparkling silver and gold gown.

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach get dressed up for the finale. CREDIT: ABC

While the basketball star may have been seen as the underdog this season, he ended up wowing everyone with his dancing skills. Last week, his performance to Kanye West’s song, “Dark Fantasy,” which features vocals by his wife, Teyana Taylor, went viral on Twitter.

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach perform a cha-cha and foxtrot fusion during Monday’s episode. CREDIT: ABC

Speaking to “Good Morning America” about the win on Tuesday morning, he said: “It’s literally been amazing to be a part of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ — all the people they had before me, and for them to even want me on the show is just…that was the best nod that I could’ve had.”

Scroll through to check out Shumpert’s wife Teyana Taylor’s style through the years.