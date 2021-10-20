×
Adele, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West & More Celebrities at Lakers Games Over the Years

By Allie Fasanella
Adele sitting courtside at a Lakers game with boyfriend Rich Paul.
CREDIT: AP

The Los Angeles Lakers are beloved and known for bringing out plenty of famous faces, from Jack Nicholson and Larry David to Kim Kardashian, Courteney Cox and Lizzo. Celebrities have been sitting courtside for years and it’s not uncommon to see a Hollywood star pop up on the jumbotron and give a wave to the crowd.

Most recently, Adele was spotted in the coveted seats sporting a head-turning chocolate look with her new boyfriend Rich Paul. Rapper Saweetie, clad in a bright green jacket, was seen talking to the singer.

adele, leather pants, leather shirt, jacket, louis vuitton, heels, lakers, game, basketball, la
Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul attend an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
CREDIT: AP

Ahead of COVID restrictions in early March 2020, Michale B. Jordan and Jay-Z were seen mingling at a game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Both donned casual looks complete with T-shirts and sneakers. While Jay-Z opted for his favored Pumas, the “Creed” star opted for a bolder pair of tri-color Jordan 1s.

Puma Jordan 1 sneakers, Michael B Jordan attends Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks basketball game at Staples Center on March 6, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.Pictured: Michael B Jordan,Jay Z Ref: SPL5154796 060320 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Michael B. Jordan (L) and Jay-Z attend a Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks game on March 6, 2020.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Splash

Just days later, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were snapped in the front row, with the Grammy-winning singer sporting Alexander Wang sneakers while Teigen wore sleek black tights with matching stilettos. Both wore colorful tops for the game.

chrissy teigen, john legend, los angeles, lakers, pink, green, boots
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen at the Lakers game on March 8, 2020.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Splash

In January 2020, Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard cozied up courtside. For the occasion, the model showed off a cropped tie-dye tee to match Bear-McClard’s sweatshirt, and skinny jeans tucked into a pair of pointy off-white leather calf-length boots.

emrata, magda butrym, white boots, jeans, tie dye shirt, celebrity style, courtside, Model Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard attends a basketball game between The Los Angeles Lakers Vs the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CaPictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Sebastian Bear-McClardRef: SPL5140019 130120 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard attend the Los Angeles Lakers game on Jan. 13.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Splash

On the same night, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West also snuggled up on the front row, both in heavy coats and sunglasses. Kardashian completed a bold look with glittering iridescent booties while the Yeezy designer wore combat boots from his own line.

kim kardashian, gucci pants, snakeskin pants, balenciaga boots, silver sequined boots, kanye west, yeezy boots, windbreaker, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend a basketball game between The Los Angeles Lakers Vs the Cleveland Cavaliers alongside Courtney Cox and Jennifer Meyer at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CaPictured: Kim Kardashian,Kanye WestRef: SPL5140011 130120 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld RightsKim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend a basketball game between The Los Angeles Lakers Vs the Cleveland Cavaliers alongside Courtney Cox and Jennifer Meyer at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CaPictured: Kim Kardashian,Kanye WestRef: SPL5140011 130120 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sit courtside at the Lakers game on Jan. 13.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Splash

In 2019, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis stepped out for a Lakers . game. Kutcher looked dapper in a brown blazer over a black V-neck tee, dark denim jeans and brown suede chukkas. Meanwhile, the “Bad Moms” star dressed slightly more casual in a gray sweater, black skinny jeans and low-top Chuck Taylors.

ashton kutcher, mila kunis, converse sneakers, courtside, la lakers
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis sit courtside at the Jan. 29 Lakers game.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Splash

Kendall Jenner attended the same game as Kutcher and Kunis on Jan. 29, showing off red-painted toenails in a pair of see-through Yeezy mules.

Kendall Jenner, yeezy, la lakers, celebrity style, philadelphia 76ers, ben simmons
Kendall Jenner wears clear Yeezy mules while sitting courtside at the Jan. 29 L.A. Lakers game.
CREDIT: Splash News
