How to Watch the 2021 Oscars Red Carpet

The 93rd Academy Awards kicks off in Los Angeles on Sunday with a slightly new look. COVID-19 restrictions — and testing — will be in place for the intimate, in-person event with two locations: Union Station and its usual venue, the Dolby Theatre.

This year’s nominees have shaped up to be the most diverse and inclusive in the award’s history, and it will certainly be an evening to remember. Keep reading below to find out what you need to know about the 2021 Oscars.

How to Watch the Award Show

The Oscars will air Sunday, April 25, and will televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. You can sign into your ABC app or stream it on Hulu or YouTube with the Live TV add-on.

Will There Be a Red Carpet?

Kick off the festivities at 6:30 p.m. ET on ABC for the 90-minute special Oscars: Into the Spotlight with actors Ariana DeBose (“Hamilton”) and Lil Rel Howery (“Bad Trip”) as the hosts. Throughout the pre-show you’ll receive a sneak peek inside Hollywood’s biggest night with pre-taped performances — as a substitute for the usual live show concerts — from the Best Original Songs nominees.

E!’s fans can get their red carpet fix at 3 p.m. ET with Giuliana Rancic for the exclusive behind-the-scenes details on all your favorite celebs. You can watch for free with a trial from Hulu.

After the show wraps, stick around for Oscars: After Dark as Colman Domingo and Andrew Rannells recap the best moments with interviews by film critic Elvis Mitchell.

Who Is The Host?

The Oscars went without a host the last two years, and the Academy has announced that 2021 will follow suit.

Who Is Nominated?

David Fincher’s “Mank” is the most nominated film with 10 total nods, followed by “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Sound of Metal,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Promising Young Woman.”

Nine actors of color, such as the late Chadwick Boseman and Andra Day, have been nominated. While, two leading actors of Asian heritage are up for the same prestigious award for the first time and two females — Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell — are head-to-head for best director in one year, another first.

Film favorites Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry and Regina King are all confirmed as presenters.