How to Watch the 2021 BET Awards Red Carpet Livestream Free

The 2021 BET Awards will resume live this Sunday from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles after last year’s virtual show. The theme of the evening is “The Year of the Black Woman” to honor black female’s impact on culture.

How to Watch the Award Show

The BET Awards will air on BET, BET Her, Logo, MTV, MTV2, TV Land and VH1. You can also stream it live free through trial subscriptions via YouTube TV, Hulu, Sling TV, Fubo TV and Philo.

Will There Be a Red Carpet?

Yes, you can kick off the evening at 7 p.m. ET with “The Countdown to BET Awards” that’ll be hosted by Terrence J and Tanisha Long. The pre-show will include a concert by nominee Queen Naija as well as live performances by Coi Leray, Mooski, Spotemgotem, and CJ. Track the hottest red carpet fashion as your favorite guests arrive with correspondent WatchJazzy.

Who Is the Host?

The Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe winning actress, filmmaker and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson will host the event.

Who Is Nominated?

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby are dominating the show’s nominations with a total of seven each, followed by Cardi B and Drake with five nominations. Other leading contenders are Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Chloe x Halle, and Chris Brown, all of whom garnered four noms.

Expect a special tribute in honor of DMX that’ll be curated by producer Swizz Beatz with performances from Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Swizz Beatz, Griselda and a special appearance by Michael K. Williams. Queen Latifah will be honored with this year’s Lifetime Achievement BET Award.