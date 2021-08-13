Yankees Pitcher Zack Britton Plays in ‘Field of Dreams’ Shoes That Every Baseball Fan Must See

New York Yankees pitcher Zack Britton added a burst of color to his uniform with customized shoes inspired by the film “Field of Dreams,” which will be auctioned for a good cause.

For yesterday’s baseball game against the White Sox, Britton wore a pair of Under Armour cleats revamped in ombre hues of green, blue, purple and yellow by Stadium Custom Kicks. The sides of each cleat featured dark silhouettes of corn plants, as well as white lettering stating “If you build it…” and “They will come” on the outside of the right and left shoes, respectively.

Last night’s game was the first official Major League Baseball game to be held in Iowa. The match was held in a baseball field specifically built next to the movie site of the 1989 film “Field of Dreams,” regarded as one of the most iconic sports movies of all time. The lettering on Britton’s cleats was an homage to the movie’s “If you build it, they will come,” quote that inspires protagonist Ray Kinsella (Kevin Costner) to carve a baseball diamond into his cornfield. Costner was in attendance at the game, as well.

Additionally, the customized cleats will be auctioned to benefit minor league athletes. Proceeds from the pair will be donated to More Than Baseball, a non-profit organization that assists minor-league baseball players with resources like bills, housing and food as they start their careers in the sport.

Britton’s cleats are the latest customized pair to be worn by a major league athlete. Sports stars like Drew Brees and Odell Beckham Jr. have also donned custom pairs from brands like Soles by Sir in the past.