Zach LaVine Laces Up This High-Flying Adidas Sneaker During the 2021 NBA All-Star Game

Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls made his first-ever NBA All-Star Game appearance yesterday, and Adidas made sure the guard had eye-catching kicks laced up when he hit the court.

LaVine laced up the Adidas Crazy BYW X 2.0 “LaVine Airlines” yesterday, a player-exclusive colorway inspired by the baller’s high-flying dunking abilities. This iteration of the low-top silhouette features a white-based color scheme on the predominantly mesh upper, which is paired with blue accents on the tongue and the embroidered details on the lateral sides. The shoe’s standout details is the text “LaVine Airlines” printed on the toe box and a graphic of an airplane ticket stamped on the footbed. Adding to the design are Torsion System plates in the midsole for added stability and Boost cushioning in the midsole for energy return.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, all of the events for this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend took place on a single day, with LaVine selected to participate in multiple events including the three-point contest and the All-Star Game where he represented Team Kevin Durant. LaVine scored 13 points, grabbed 4 rebounds, dished out 3 assists and got 3 steals in 28 minutes of action.

At the time of publication, Adidas Basketball has not yet announced the release details for LaVine’s player-exclusive “LaVine Airlines” Crazy BYW X 2.0 sneaker, but according to @NickDePaula on Twitter, the style launched in China last month.

Zach LaVine is now a 1st time #NBAAllStar and also just had his first @adidasHoops launch in China — the “LaVine Airlines” BYW 2s. 📷: @oklai19 / @KicksVision pic.twitter.com/szibmnYtib — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) February 24, 2021

In related Adidas news, the Adidas Yeezy 450 made its retail debut this weekend and pairs reportedly sold out in minutes.