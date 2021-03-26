YG’s Debut Sneaker From His The Flame Line Arrives Today

YG with the Block Runner shoe from The Flame, the footwear line under his 4Hunnid imprint.

After revealing his sneakers via Instagram in December 2020, rap star YG will deliver the first look from his The Flame footwear line today.

The low-top sneaker, dubbed the Block Runner, has been in the works since 2018 by YG and Chris Burnett. The silhouette is the first release from The Flame, which is the footwear line under the rapper’s 4Hunnid imprint. “The name The Flame came from spending too much time trying to think of a [crazy cool] name,” YG said in a statement. “But it was there the whole time, the logo. Less is more.”

The first look will drop in a red and white color palette, with white dominating the white tumbled leather uppers and midsole. It features red throughout, consuming portions of the upper, midsole and much of the outsole. The look also comes with white laces.

The Block Runner shoe from The Flame, rap star YG’s footwear line. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Flame

YG (left) with Chris Burnett surrounded by the Block Runner shoe from The Flame. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Flame

“The Block Runner name is inspired by what 4Hunnid represents: the West Coast.” YG said in a statement. “It’s only right our first sneaker caters to the streets and glorifies The Block because the block is where everything starts for me.”

The Block Runner shoe from The Flame will retail for $200 and drops at 3 p.m. ET. The sneaker will release via 4Hunnid.com.

What’s more, The Flame confirmed that YG will host a pop-up in Los Angeles in early April with more details to follow. Also, more sneakers from The Flame are slated to drop over the course of the year.

The heels of the Block Runner shoe from The Flame, rap star YG’s footwear line. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Flame

The box for the Block Runner from The Flame. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Flame