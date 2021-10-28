Ralph Lauren Unveils Team USA’s Closing Ceremony Olympic Uniforms for Beijing 2022

Ralph Lauren has revealed chic navy-blue designs for Team USA to wear during the closing ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

While U.S. athletes are currently gearing up for the winter games in Beijing, China, in February, the New York-based brand’s Polo Ralph Lauren line has been busy outfitting them all for the final parade at the end of the competitions. Expect American-made outfits that incorporate sustainable materials and manufacturing practices like buffalo plaid hooded puffer jacket featuring recycled polyester and recycled down.

There’s also a men’s fleece pant, women’s fleece legging, gloves and boots made with recycled polyester, along with an intarsia turtleneck sweater (adorned with an American flag and the Olympic rings in white) and a hat made from Responsible Wool Standard (RWS) certified U.S. grown wool.

“Ralph Lauren is incredibly proud to outfit Team USA in apparel that has been designed with integrity and purpose,” said David Lauren, chief branding and innovation officer, in a statement.

“For these Games, the design aesthetic of our uniform represents a modern look that feels distinctly new and fresh, created with sustainability in mind.” Lauren continues: “We are highly invested in scaling sustainability solutions that have the potential to significantly reduce our and the wider industry’s impact, and we are proud to have created thoughtful apparel for Team USA that embodies this mission.”

Aja Evans shows off the American brand’s Olympic fashions. CREDIT: Sebastian Kim

The campaign, which was promoted on the heritage label’s Instagram page on Thursday, shows #RLxTeamUSA athletes like Hilary Knight, Rico Roman, Aja Evans, Jaime Anderson, and Jason Brown, in the patriotic looks.

RL is committed to this eco-friendly approach long-term by using 100 % RWS certified or recycled wool for all the company’s fashions by 2025.

Ralph Lauren has been an official designer of Team USA since 2008 and continues to produce each piece stateside. You can shop similar items now on the brand’s e-store.