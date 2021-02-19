The Whitaker Group Will Introduce a New Nike Waffle Shoe in a Colorway Exclusive to the Retailer

The Whitaker Group is set to deliver a fresh Nike silhouette in a colorway that’s exclusive to the retailer.

James Whitner’s FNAA-winning retail empire — which consists of Social Status, Prosper, APB and A Ma Maniére — will soon stock a limited iteration of the Nike Waffle One, which will mark the first release of the sportswear brand’s newest Waffle silhouette.

With only 500 pairs being released, the shoe will drop exclusively in-store and online on Feb. 26 through Social Status and APB, with a price tag of $120. For those who won’t be able to make the release in person, fans can enter a drawing to try and win a pair of TWG x Nike Waffle Ones at Socialstatus.com.

The Whitaker Group x Nike Waffle One. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Whitaker Group

The inspiration behind the new sneakers comes in part from Bill Bowerman, the co-founder of Nike, and the original waffle maker story. As designed by Frank Cooke, the silhouette kicks off with a vintage midsole accented with a blue heel identifier as a nod to the 1972 Nike Waffle iteration. A sail underlay is then contrasted by white paneling and a stitched Swoosh, pulled together with sublimated laces aiming to reflect rust for a timeless appeal.

The accompanying paper securing the shoes in their box also tells the story of Bowerman with a modern twist as reimagined and created by New York-based artist, designer and creative director Pel Peltier.

The Whitaker Group exclusive Nike Waffle One colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Whitaker Group

Nike Waffle One that will be available via The Whitaker Group. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Whitaker Group

The limited Nike Waffle One that will be sold via The Whitaker Group banners. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Whitaker Group

The new Nike shoe releasing via The Whitaker Group comes after the announcement this week that one of its banners, A Ma Maniére, will be joining forces with Jordan Brand.

The upcoming A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3 is the first-ever collaborative Air Jordan release for A Ma Maniére, which will be available in both adult and kids sizing. The style is set to retail for $200 for adults and $90 for kids. The release info has yet to be revealed, but come spring ’21 the shoes will drop exclusively via A-ma-maniere.com and at A Ma Maniére boutiques in Atlanta, Washington D.C. and Houston.

A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3. CREDIT: Courtesy of A Ma Maniére

The Whitaker Group was honored as the 2020 Retailer of the Year at the FN Achievement Awards for its innovative, community-forward mindset and its continued success in the industry.

“James [Whitner]’s personal story is proof that your life can be bigger than the circumstances that surround it,” Jordan Brand president Craig Williams told FN in December 2020. “I’m most excited about what someone like James means to the next generation of leaders. Seeing an example of what excellence looks like helps others to dream of what’s possible.”