Victoria Beckham Drops New Reebok Running Shoes and Stylish Monochromatic Workout Sets

Attention fitness fans, Victoria Beckham is back with another Reebok collection. For her fifth drop, the fashion designer is taking on performance pieces and new sneaker styles.

Throughout the line is a feminine yet functional aesthetic seen in minimalistic running shorts, a cropped puffer jacket and tennis dress. There is also a range of ribbed leggings featured in black and white, soft rose, deep aubergine and mint green. Plus, there are sports bras, hoodies and tanks to match, which are intended to be worn in sets, allowing wearers to dress for their workouts and afterwards.

“For this Drop, I was focused on putting together a curated edit to address the performance and lifestyle needs of my community. With Reebok’s sporting expertise and the Victoria Beckham brand handwriting, we have designed an elevated yet highly functional wardrobe that can be worn all day long,” Beckham said in a statement.

For footwear, Beckham has re-imagined the Zig franchise with the Victoria Beckham x Reebok Zig Kinetica that was also inspired by the athletic company’s retro London running shoe, which made its debut in 1984. (The London style is famously remembered as the shoes British runner Steve Jones ran in to win the 1984 Chicago Marathon.) Beckham’s version is available in all-white, digital green and a deep blush, with suede leather accents.

The Victoria Beckham x Reebok Zig Kinetica, seen in deep blush. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The Reebok Rapide style also received the Beckham treatment this season, with a large, graphic logo embroidery on the heel of the throwback running shoe. The classic Club C silhouette is part of the range as well, offered in all-white and cream, and there’s a new storm glow colorway of Reebok’s Bolton Knit.

The Reebok Rapide style re-imagined by Victoria Beckham. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Victoria Beckham’s cream Club C sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

A look at the storm glow colorway of Reebok x Victoria Beckham’s Bolton Knit sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The collection retails in price from $30 to $330 and is available today online at Reebok.com and Victoriabeckham.com.

Beckham’s debut collection launched in January 2019. Last May, she revealed a new sneaker silhouette: the VB Dual Court Mid 2, which was inspired by retro 1980s and 1990s basketball styles.