Vans Looks to the Stars With Its New Collaboration Inspired by Zodiac Signs

By Claudia Miller
Vault by Vans OG Authentic LX Zodiac.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Vault by Vans is back with a new sneaker in collaboration with Johannes Wieser, a designer and vintage collector based in Stockholm.

The Vault by Vans OG Authentic LX Zodiac Pack features an interpretation of Wieser’s artwork with a design that commenced from a single T-shirt and formed into what the designer described as “an entire universe” through the use of zodiac motifs. The cosmic collection is now available at Vans.com/vault as well as at select retailers globally. 

The Vans OG Authentic LX Zodiac takes a look to the stars with its smooth canvas uppers and signature lace-up silhouette atop a vulcanized midsole and a waffled rubber outsole for added traction. The design includes a mixture of mismatched zodiac symbols as well as their names.

Vault by Vans OG Authentic LX Zodiac in collaboration with Johannes Wieser.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans
Vault by Vans OG Authentic LX Zodiac in collaboration with Johannes Wieser.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

According to the brand, Wieser “likened the process to Japanese Raku pottery, a hand-molded technique in which a kiln is filled with different herbs and glazes producing dramatically unique variations. The resulting Zodiac Pack represents the mutual respect and ethos created through the partnership.”

Vault by Vans OG Authentic LX Zodiac in collaboration with Johannes Wieser.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans
Vault by Vans OG Authentic LX Zodiac in collaboration with Johannes Wieser.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The Vault by Vans OG Authentic LX Zodiac Pack also includes a 100% cotton heavyweight canvas jacket with the same pattern as well as a pullover and a T-shirt with glow-in-the-dark puff ink; the capsule will also feature a themed bucket hat and a tote bag. 

