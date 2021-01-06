Vans Looks to the Stars With Its New Collaboration Inspired by Zodiac Signs

Vault by Vans is back with a new sneaker in collaboration with Johannes Wieser, a designer and vintage collector based in Stockholm.

The Vault by Vans OG Authentic LX Zodiac Pack features an interpretation of Wieser’s artwork with a design that commenced from a single T-shirt and formed into what the designer described as “an entire universe” through the use of zodiac motifs. The cosmic collection is now available at Vans.com/vault as well as at select retailers globally.

The Vans OG Authentic LX Zodiac takes a look to the stars with its smooth canvas uppers and signature lace-up silhouette atop a vulcanized midsole and a waffled rubber outsole for added traction. The design includes a mixture of mismatched zodiac symbols as well as their names.