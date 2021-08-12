Vans Just Released Two Color-Changing ‘Wearaway’ Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Vans’ latest sneaker release includes two new styles that are designed to look better as you wear them.

Available now at Vans.com is the Vans Sk8-Hi and Berle silhouettes in the color-changing “Wearaway” makeup that are dressed in the “Hot Sauce” and “Cement Blue” colorways, respectively.

For the Sk8-Hi, the shoe features a black suede-based upper and through various wear, the material will reveal a bold red hue underneath. The upper has also been redesigned by incorporating foxing tape creating a deeper knurl pattern on the toe for durability. Rounding out the stealthy execution is a matching vulcanized sole.

“All New Skate Classics: Built Extra Tough on the Inside For Skateboarding Completely redesigned for modern skateboarding, the all-new Skate Classics collection delivers more of what skateboarders need to enable maximum progression,” Vans wrote in the product description for the Sk8-Hi.

The Vans Berle, which is the first-ever signature shoe for the brand’s team rider Elijah Berle, is also included in the collection. Unlike its Sk8-Hi counterpart, the base layer of the shoe sports a bright blue hue after multiple wears. The model’s signature design element is the WaffleControl tech providing improved control on the skateboard while increasing support and maximizing grip.

The Vans SK8-Hi and Berle “Wearaway” styles are available now at Vans.com and each pair comes with an $85 price tag.

Vans Sk8-Hi ‘Wearaway’

The Vans Sk8-Hi “Wearaway.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Vans Berle ‘Wearaway’