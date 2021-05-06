×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Vans Takes a Trip Under the Sea With a New SpongeBob-Inspired Collection That Features an Upgraded Sk8-Hi 38 DX

By Robyn Merrett
Robyn Merrett

Robyn Merrett

More Stories By Robyn

View All
vans, spongebob, collection, release info
Vans x SpongeBob x Sandy Liang Sk8-Hi 38 DX shoes.
CREDIT: Vans

Are ya ready kids?

Vans has taken inspiration from a yellow fellow under the sea for two new upcoming collabs. The skater brand has teamed up with Nickelodeon to deliver SpongeBob Squarepants-inspired collections that will launch on June 4. 

The first collection includes Vans’ iconic Old Skool silhouette reimagined with SpongeBob and his loyal pet snail, Gary, hidden amongst the checks. The first drop will also include apparel, such as a “Imaginaation” short sleeve t-shirt, a Best Buddies Hoodie and a Jump Out Crew Tie Dye t-shirt. 

For the second collection, Vans joined forces with New York designer Sand Liang, who showcased her own tribute to the beloved children’s series with vibrant designs. Included in her capsule are two iterations of the Sk8-Hi 38 DX silhouette.

Vans, SpongeBob, Sandy Liang, Sk8-Hi 38 DX
Vans x Sandy Liang Sk8-Hi 38 DX
CREDIT: Vans
Vans, SpongeBob, Sk8-Hi 38 DX
Vans x Sandy Liang Sk8-Hi 38 DX
CREDIT: Vans

On the first shoe, Liang blends patterns synonymous with her own Chinese heritage with Vans’ classic plaid print on the high top sneaker. Mixed into that are groovy designs that Liang pulled directly from the animated series.

The other shoe is a nod to the show’s Texas-born squirrel, Sandy Cheeks. The shoe is crafted with leather uppers that are covered in a blue-green hue. The silhouette is then finalized with floral graphics — a look found on Sandy’s own diving suit.

Liang’s collection also includes apparel and accessories that feature Sandy, Squidward Tentacles, Patrick Star and of course SpongeBob. The entire collection will be available to shop at Vans.com.

This wouldn’t be the first time Vans joined forces with SpongeBob. Back in 2018, the brand plastered the sea creature’s face on its classic Sk8-Hi, Authentic and Slip-On silhouettes for six footwear styles, along with graphic tees, a bold track pant and three skate decks in the same theme.

african american hipster girl choosing clothes Sponsored By Accenture

ESG’s Next Big Step

Accenture's Jill Standish shares insights into how ESG requires investments and is simply good for business.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad