Vans and SE Bikes Celebrate BMX Racing With a New Sneaker Collection for the Family

Vans just dropped a new collection of sneakers that celebrate the history of BMX bike racing.

Available on the skate brand’s website right now is a collaborative collection with SE Bikes, featuring three colorways of the Style 36 shoe coming in black and white-based colorways as well as a blue and red makeup. In addition to the shoes, the capsule also includes an apparel collection featuring T-shirts, shorts, a waist bag and a hat.

According to the shoe’s product descriptions, this collection honors “14-year-old Scot Breithaupt, the founder of SE Racing, who organized the first-ever BMX race in 1970 at a vacant parking lot in Long Beach, Calif. Since then, BMX as a sport has exploded, but SE Bikes has always remained at the forefront, combining BMX Innovations with a love of the sport and all things Bike Life.”

The set of Vans x SE Bikes Style 36 also recognizes the brand’s first-ever side stripe shoe as well as the PK Ripper, which is the signature bike of SE team rider Perry Kramer. The PK Ripper is not only the longest-running bike in the sport as it has been in production for over 40 years, but is also the most legendary BMX bike of all time.

The Vans x SE Bikes Style 36 collection is now available at Vans.com and at select Vans retailers. The retail prices for the capsule range from $25 up to $75.

Vans x SE Bikes Style 36 in black. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

To Buy: Vans x SE Bikes Style 36 in black, $75

Vans x SE Bikes Style 36 in white. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

To Buy: Vans x SE Bikes Style 36 in white, $75

Vans x SE Bikes Style 36. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

To Buy: Vans x SE Bikes Style 36 in red, white and blue, $75

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.