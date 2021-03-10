Vans Gets Nostalgic With Its Latest Era ‘Night Eyes’ Collection

Vault by Vans is evoking nostalgia for its latest sneaker collection.

This month, the California-based skatewear brand is reissuing its archival Night Eyes print that has been applied to three new Vans OG Era LX colorways. Vans’ Night Eyes print debuted in the 1990s, and it pays homage to the work of a few street artist greats.

The design is decorated onto the premium washed canvas uppers of the Era model is an abstract print to deliver retro vibes to the fan-favorite silhouette. The set is offered in three distinct color schemes including drizzle/pewter, purple/orange and the saffron/calla green style featuring a black vulcanized midsole true that’s to the original release. The model’s signature details include the subtle Vans tag at the forefoot as well as the red Vans “Off the Wall” branding on the heel. Each style is also equipped with black shoelaces.

Fans can pick up the Vault by Vans OG “Night Eyes” Pack at select Vault by Vans retailers now.

In related Vans news, Vans’ parent company VF Corp. has partnered with Pensole Design Academy to create an apprenticeship program that’s aimed at empowering Black, Indigenous and people of color.

The drizzle and pewter colorway of the Vault by Vans OG Era LX “Night Eyes.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The purple and orange colorway of the Vault by Vans OG Era LX “Night Eyes.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The saffron/calla green colorway of the Vault by Vans OG Era LX “Night Eyes.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

