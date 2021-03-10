×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Vans Gets Nostalgic With Its Latest Era ‘Night Eyes’ Collection

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

More Stories By Victor

View All
Vault by Vans OG Era LX 'Night Eyes' Collection
The Vault by Vans OG Era LX "Night Eyes" collection.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Vault by Vans is evoking nostalgia for its latest sneaker collection.

This month, the California-based skatewear brand is reissuing its archival Night Eyes print that has been applied to three new Vans OG Era LX colorways. Vans’ Night Eyes print debuted in the 1990s, and it pays homage to the work of a few street artist greats.

The design is decorated onto the premium washed canvas uppers of the Era model is an abstract print to deliver retro vibes to the fan-favorite silhouette. The set is offered in three distinct color schemes including drizzle/pewter, purple/orange and the saffron/calla green style featuring a black vulcanized midsole true that’s to the original release. The model’s signature details include the subtle Vans tag at the forefoot as well as the red Vans “Off the Wall” branding on the heel. Each style is also equipped with black shoelaces.

Fans can pick up the Vault by Vans OG “Night Eyes” Pack at select Vault by Vans retailers now.

In related Vans news, Vans’ parent company VF Corp. has partnered with Pensole Design Academy to create an apprenticeship program that’s aimed at empowering Black, Indigenous and people of color.

Vault by Vans OG Era LX 'Night Eyes' Collection
The drizzle and pewter colorway of the Vault by Vans OG Era LX “Night Eyes.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans
Vault by Vans OG Era LX 'Night Eyes' Collection
The purple and orange colorway of the Vault by Vans OG Era LX “Night Eyes.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans
Vault by Vans OG Era LX 'Night Eyes' Collection
The saffron/calla green colorway of the Vault by Vans OG Era LX “Night Eyes.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans
Vault by Vans OG Era LX 'Night Eyes' Collection
The purple and orange colorway of the Vault by Vans OG Era LX “Night Eyes.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans
Vault by Vans OG Era LX 'Night Eyes' Collection
The saffron/calla green colorway of the Vault by Vans OG Era LX “Night Eyes.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans
Kendra Scott participating in her philanthropic Sponsored By Kendra Scott

The Greatest Impact

In her new role, Kendra Scott has refocused efforts, committing to bring her influence and energy to philanthropic endeavors.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad