Vans Partners With Visual Artists to Honor Latinx Heritage Month Through Culture-Inspired Posters

By Jannely Espinal
Chicago based artist Elloo created a colorful poster inspired by her love for sweets, subconscious memories and fairytales.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

In honor of Latinx Heritage Month, Vans partnered with four creatives and visual artists to bring to life an exploration of culture through posters. The lifestyle brand wants to support Latinx culture through the “So Much More” initiative, which allowed the artists to create visual posters showcasing sounds, tastes and colors related to the Latinx experience.

The creatives who were chosen for this initiative were Los Angeles-based painter, Daniel Gibson, Chicago-based artist Elloo, Colombian-American nonbinary artist Marisa Fulper Estrada and visual artist Camilo Medina. The four designers completed eye-catching pieces inspired by their culture and background.

Vans celebrates Latinx Heritage Month
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Through piñata-inspired motif to butterfly patterns and clef symbols, these artists focused on interpreting their own cultural experiences. The posters express authentic and multi-faceted depictions of Latinidad, showing that there is so much more to the dynamic community. “I wanted to illustrate elements inspired by experimental Latin trap,” mentioned Medina, who created “Normas Jamas” poster.

Not only does this initiative help empower young creatives, but it also displays the ways that the Latinx culture influence today’s zeitgeist. These posters will be available at selected Vans stores in limited quantities including shops in Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles, New York and more.

Vans will also launch a special programming on its Channel 66 station featuring more Latinx artists and creatives such as Totem Magazine, Salt Cathedral and Buscabella. 

In sneaker-related news, the brand recently released its Horror Collection inspired by iconic films, including “A Nightmare on Elm Street.”

Vans celebrates Latinx Heritage Month.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans
Vans celebrates Latinx Heritage Month.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans
