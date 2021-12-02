Vans Just Dropped a New Footwear Collection That Uses Eco-Friendly Materials

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Vans just dropped new iterations of its classic sneakers that are designed with sustainability in mind.

Available now at Vans.com is the Vans Eco Theory collection, a set of new looks from the Cali-based sportswear brand each crafted with thoughtfully sourced materials and made with ethical practices. The new capsule includes the Sk8-Lo Reissue in the jungle green colorway, the Sk8-Hi Decon SF in both jungle green and purple dove makeups, the Slip-On SF featuring the iconic checkerboard design and the Style 36 Decon in purple.

Each pair features a cotton canvas upper that’s crafted with organically grown cotton fibers that are held together with water-based adhesives and decorated with water-based inks. Continuing the brand’s sustainable efforts is a cork footbed along with an all-new rubber tooling that’s crafted from ethically sourced rubber but still retains the classic waffle style on the outsole providing superior grip on the skateboard.

“As a brand rooted in youth culture, we recognize the responsibility we have to protect the environment for future generations. We’re committed to reducing our impact on the planet by eliminating single use plastics, reimagining the life cycle of our products, and providing our Vans family with resources and education to be more sustainable in the choices they make each day, both personally and in business,” Vans said in a statement about its ongoing sustainability efforts.

The Vans Eco Theory collection is available now at Vans.com and pricing for the sneakers ranges between $50 to $95.

The Vans Sk8-Low “Eco Theory.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans