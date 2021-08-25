Vans’ Iconic Surf Shoes Inspire a Fashion-Forward Boot Made for City Dwelling

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Vault by Vans division has been known to put out quirky releases. Think slip-ons made of denim with FDMTL and sneakers made out of bandanas with Bedwin & the Heartbreakers.

For its newest creation, Vault took inspiration from the brand’s iconic surf boot. The Boot Skoot LX features neoprene uppers, as a way of referencing the well-known performance footwear, as well as leather and rubber overlays to enhance the structure and durability. The waffle sole, and a combination of velcro and zipper enclosures, makes it both easy to wear and ready for use in the city. The fashion-forward shoe is available in two color ways, one of which is black with a white leather sidestripe, echoing Vans’ iconic Sk8-Hi. The other version is white and features a translucent sole and perforated details for breathability.

The Vault by Vans Boot Skoot LX. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The shoes play mostly off of classic Vans surf shoe styles like the 5MM Surf Boot 2 Hi and the Vans Colfax boot. Other brands like Patagonia have capitalized on the utilitarian neoprene style shoe in recent years, for instance with their R3 Yulex Split Toe Booties.

The Vault by Vans Boot Skoot LX goes on sale at select Vault Dealers on Aug. 28, including locations in Brooklyn and Manhattan, as well as online.