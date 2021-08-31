Skateboarding Legend Andrew Reynolds & Vans Upgrade the Classics in a New Sneaker Collaboration

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Skateboarding legend Andrew Reynolds partnered with lVans to create a new collection of revamped classic sneakers. The collection features staple silhouettes like the Skate Half Cab 92, the Skate Sk8-Hi and Skate Old-Skool.

Reynolds is one of the most influential skaters of all time, and this partnership with Vans seeks to marry his personal aesthetic with the structured classics of Vans’ signatures styles.

The shoes feature modified uppers that exhibit reimagined patterns and a new last for better heel fit. The versatile styles have a Duracap underlay, which adds flexibility and removes excess bulk to eliminate hot spots. There’s two-part foxing in each pair that includes Sick Stick, a new proprietary gum rubber compound, to increase the durability and life of the shoe. They also feature PopCush energy-return footbeds to give legs the endurance to skate longer.

The first shoe to debut from the collection is the Skate Half Cab 92, which comes in a golden brown suede and incorporates a heavy canvas and classic black tongue. The Skate Old Skool comes in navy suede with a golden brown leather Sidestripe and denim-inspired stitching. While the Skate Sk8-Hi features navy suede overlays on golden brown quarter panels with contrast white stitching. All of the shoes feature the red checker board flag on the tongue, classic black foxing, and a ‘90s grunge-inspired plaid footbed.

The Vans Skate Classics Andrew Reynold Collection will be available online at Vans.com and at Vans retail locations on Sept. 1.

Andrew Reynolds x Vans Skate Classics Collection Skate Old Skool. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Andrew Reynolds x Vans Skate Classics Collection Skate Half Cab 92. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans