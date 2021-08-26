A Guide to This Year’s US Open Withdrawals, So Far — From Serena Williams to Rafael Nadal

The US Open is one of the largest tennis events in the world. The competition begins on Aug. 30 for two weeks in New York — but this year’s tournament will see some familiar faces missing.

Due to a variety of injuries, some of the world’s biggest tennis stars will not compete in the US Open, which they have discussed on social media. Most recently, Venus Williams announced her withdrawal due to a leg injury on Twitter today. Her tennis champion sister Serena also withdrew because of a torn hamstring, which she announced on Instagram yesterday. “New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play — I’ll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar. Thank you for your continued support and love. I’ll see you soon,” the oldest Williams sister stated online.

There have also been a variety of men’s players who have left the competition, as well. Legendary tennis star Roger Federer withdrew last week, after requiring knee surgery from an injury during the grass-court season at Wimbledon. “It’s going to be difficult of course in some ways but at the same time I know it’s the right thing to do because I want to be healthy and I want to be running around later as well,” Federer said in an Instagram video.

In addition to Federer, Rafael Nadal has withdrawn for the rest of the 2021 season because of a foot injury. Similarly to Federer, Nadal broke the news in an Instagram video. Dominic Thiem, champion of last year’s US Open, announced his absence on Twitter as well, after a wrist injury he acquired during the Mallorca Open in June. Finally, 2016 US Open champion Stan Wawrinka withdrew from the tournament from foot surgery.

Most of the players are linked to various top athletic footwear brands. Both Serena Williams and Nadal hold Nike sponsorships, while Venus Williams is a K-Swiss ambassador. Thiem is also an ambassador for Adidas.

With so many of tennis’ most renowned players leaving the tournament, it’s even more unclear who will emerge as this year’s champion at the US Open. Stay tuned for more updates as the competition begins next week.