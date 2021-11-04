The Rock and Under Armour Honors U.S. Veterans With a New Collection of Shoes and Apparel

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Under Armour have teamed up to deliver a footwear and apparel collection honoring U.S. veterans, which also has a charitable component.

The Project Rock “For the Heroes” collection is available now and includes two footwear selections in addition to an apparel range. The collection, according to Under Armour, supports the Travis Manion Foundation, which works to help veterans and families of those who have passed away.

The highlights of the range are the two footwear selections, which includes a new-look iteration of the PR4 training shoe and a reimagined Dawn Boot.

For the PR4, which retails for $150, Under Armour dressed the uppers and midsoles in white, which sit atop a classic gum outsole. The shoe also features a tan hue on the heel clip and a camoflague pattern on the medial and lateral TPU strap. As for tech, the shoe is built with breathable engineered mesh uppers, responsive UA Hovr midsole cushioning and the brand’s UA TriBase innovation to maximize ground contact.

Related Direct-to-Consumer Might be the Key to Under Armour's North American Turnaround These Retail Companies Are Now Requiring Vaccinations for Employees Why This Chicago Real Estate Professional Launched a Basketball Shoe Brand

The collection’s tactical Hovr Dawn Boot, which retails for $200, is built to be lightweight and durable. The look, features the brand’s energy-returning UA Hovr midsole cushioning, high-traction rubber lug outsole for grip on all surfaces, breathable waterproof membranes and molded antimicrobial Ortholite sockliners. For this collection, the boot was delivered in an all black colorway with a Project Rock camo print pattern, as well as the Brahma branding near the ankle.

Aside from the footwear, which comes in men’s sizing, the “For the Heroes” collection features apparel for men, women and kids via UA.com, Under Armour Brand Houses and select retailers. The range is delivered with distressed type, metallic golds, eagle illustrations and badge trims to celebrate U.S. veterans.

Project Rock PR4 “For the Heroes.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour