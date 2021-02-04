The Rock and Under Armour Deliver the ‘Breaking Barriers’ Collection — and It Features a New Training Shoe

The Rock in the Under Armour "Breaking Barriers" UA Project Rock 3.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Under Armour delivered the Project Rock “Breaking Barriers” collection today, and with it, released a new training shoe.

The latest addition to the Project Rock line is Blood.Sweat.Respect (also referred to as BSR), a versatile shoe packed with several Under Armour technologies. The style features impact-absorbing and responsive Charged Cushioning midsoles and UA TriBase tech for maximum ground contact. Also, it is built with durable and elevated traction-focused rubber outsoles, breathable mesh uppers with anatomical bootie construction, external heel counters to keep the foot locked in and 3-D molded midfoot panels for structure and support.

To ensure people know this is The Rock‘s shoe, it features oversized Brahma Bull branding on the side of the heel.

The Under Armour x Project Rock BSR is available in three colorways — black and white; white and halo gray; and red and white — and retails for $100.

Aside from the BSR, the collection features two colorways of the Project Rock Slides: one in black and another in white. The look is rugged yet comfort-focused, delivered with fixed synthetic leather straps with Rock detailing, Charged Cushioning midsoles and Michelin Wild Gripper outsoles for improved grip.

The Project Rock Slides are available in men’s sizing and retails for $65.

The “Breaking Barriers” collection also features new colorways of the UA Project Rock 3 training shoe. For men and in grade school sizing, the shoe is executed primarily in high-vis yellow with hits of black and white. The women’s look is mostly mod gray with high-vis yellow accents. It features several Under Armour technologies including soft and responsive Hovr cushioning as well as UA TriBase for ground control.

The men’s and women’s UA Project Rock 3 looks retail for $140 and the grade school look comes with a $120 price tag.

