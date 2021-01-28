×
Under Armour and Photographer Devin Allen Create a ‘Love Letter to Baltimore’ With a Collaborative Black History Month Collection

By Peter Verry
Under Armour Devin Allen Undr Armr x Dvnlln UA Forge RC
The Under Armour UA Forge RC from the Undr Armr x Dvnlln collection.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

Baltimore-based athletic giant Under Armour is set to release a collection designed to celebrate the resilience of Black culture through sports, created alongside homegrown photographer Devin Allen — with some help from its employees.

The Undr Armr x Dvnlln collection, according to Under Armour, has been in the works for two years and supported by the brand’s internal teammate resource group BEAT (Black Employees Achieving Together). The lineup — which the brand described as “a love letter from Baltimore, for Baltimore” — features both footwear and apparel adorned with Allen’s photography of young local athletes meant to tell stories of resilience, perseverance, triumph and optimism. for a better future. Under Armour said the collection will be delivered in a minimalist color palette, with textures and materials “echoing the streets and Allen’s photography.”

“I wanted people from places like Baltimore, Oakland, Chicago and Detroit to be proud of their cities.
Because our communities have so much to offer, so much to celebrate,” Allen said in a statement. “Photography can open doors. By teaching kids how to document the world, express themselves, and capture what they see,
we can strengthen their futures through art.”

For the footwear, the collection will feature new-look versions of the Curry 8 signature look for NBA star Stephen Curry, the UA Hovr Phantom 2 runner, the stylish UA Forge RC and UA Spawn performance basketball sneaker.

Additionally, Under Armour will deliver several graphic T-shirts and a hoodie in both youth and adult sizing.

“This is about the story of real people, how we capture their lives and give them the visibility that they
deserve,” Under Armour chief people and administrative officer Tchernavia Rocker said in a statement. “We at Under Armour empower those who strive for more, and when I think about the city of Baltimore and the youth of
Baltimore, it’s a manifestation of that purpose.”

The Undr Armr x Dvnlln collection arrives Feb. 5 via at UA.com and in Under Armour Brand House stores. Additionally, the Curry 8 will be available at Hibbett, Finish Line, Champs and Foot Locker.

Aside from delivering the footwear and apparel, Under Armour said the collection will support local Baltimore nonprofit Wide Angle Youth Media’s youth development programming. Also, Under Armour stated it is partnering with community-focused production agency Noisy Tenants to create a mural near Oriole Park in Baltimore.

