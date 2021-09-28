Stephen Curry Previews His Next Under Armour Signature Shoe

Stephen Curry in apparel from his Curry Brand imprint, which is backed by Under Armour.

Stephen Curry took full advantage of the NBA’s Media Day event yesterday by previewing his next Under Armour signature sneaker.

The Golden State Warriors star point guard addressed the media while wearing what’s believed to be his upcoming Under Armour Curry Flow 9. Images of Curry were captured by @NBAKicks on Instagram, revealing the shoe in a blue-based colorway that appears to be designed in collaboration with the popular kids’ television series “Sesame Street” and the character Cookie Monster.

The shoe features a two-tone look with a predominantly blue knit upper that’s contrasted by a black suede heel counter and eye stay. The shoe’s standout design is the chenille tongue inspired by the aforementioned character along with Curry’s “SC30” logo embroidered by the heel. Rounding out the look is a white foam midsole while blue accents appear at the midfoot.

Although Curry debuted his next Under Armour signature shoe at the 2021 NBA Media Day event yesterday, release details for the shoe have yet to be announced by the brand.

Last year, Under Armour unveiled the Curry Brand and the first sneaker to drop for the star point guard’s namesake label was the Curry Flow 8. In addition to releasing products designed for basketball, the label has also released performance-based products for one of Curry’s favorite pastimes, golfing.

“It is a commercial endeavor in combination with a purpose-driven endeavor. That is the big differentiator with this brand,” said Patrik Frisk, the president and CEO of Under Armour. “As Under Armour is moving and shifting from just being a product company to a purpose-led company, this idea matured and became more and more exciting. It is something unique in our industry.”