Under Armour and Curry Brand Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary by Wrapping 2021 With Three Product Launches

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Under Armour and the Curry Brand are wrapping 2021 by celebrating their three product launches that aligned with the one-year anniversary of the partnership.

Steph Curry wears the Curry Flow 9 sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

Following the Curry Flow 8, the new Curry Flow 9 expands on the execution with a lighter and more breathable upper and UA Warp that locks the foot into the shoe’s midsole without getting in the way of natural movements. Additionally, this iteration refines the UA Flow traction pattern. The Curry Flow 9 is available on currybrand.com, at UA Brand Houses and at select retail partners.

The Curry Flow Go expands into the running space with a lightweight running shoe that incorporates a modified UA Flow midsole, similar to the technology in the Curry Flow 9, but altered for optimal running performance. The Curry Flow Go is available on currybrand.com, at UA Brand Houses and at select retail partners.

Steph Curry wears the Curry Flow Go sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

Meanwhile, Curry’s seven-part “Sesame Street”-inspired collection released the first two colorways from the lineup that nods the program’s iconic muppets. Curry Brand partnered with the children’s show to honor the program’s mission to uplift underrepresented communities and ignite change. “Count It” and “Play Big,” along with select Sesame apparel, are now available on currybrand.com.

The Under Armour Curry Flow 9 “Count It.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

“This collection is an opportunity for people to use their imaginations a little bit,” Curry said in a statement. “You can really show your personality through the way that you play. I love to be creative on the court, try new things, and show different sides of myself. The ‘Sesame Street’ characters prove that everybody belongs in the world of play.”