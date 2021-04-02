Undefeated Is Re-Releasing Its Sold-Out Nike Kobe 4 Protro Collection

Exactly two years ago today, Cali-based sneaker store Undefeated partnered with Nike to release a special Kobe 4 Protro collection.

Unfortunately since then, sneaker and basketball fans alike mourned the death of LA Lakers icon Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash in January 2020. Celebrating the legacy of Bryant, the retailer and apparel label has confirmed it’s restocking the limited-edition shoes.

Undefeated shared on Instagram that its five-shoe Undefeated x Nike Kobe 4 Protro collection from 2019 is restocking today at 8:24 a.m. PT with the time referencing Bryant’s legendary 8 and 24 jersey numbers. Each pair boasts a premium patent leather upper with both Bryant and Undefeated’s signature logos stamped on the tongue. Completing the design is the Zoom Air-cushioned midsole and the numbers 8 and 24 stamped on the heel. Fans will be able to choose between five colorways including in black, teal, orange, purple, and green.

To make the restock of the limited-edition collection even sweeter, the store confirmed via Instagram that proceeds from this pack will be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation in memory of Kobe and Gianna.

The Undefeated x Nike Kobe 4 Protro collection is releasing exclusively at Undefeated.com with each style coming with a $180 price tag.

Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, also issued a statement about the re-release via Instagram saying “Dear Kobe fans, Thank you for carrying my husband’s Mamba Mentality forward and supporting the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation to continue Kobe and Gianna’s legacies. Your support means the world to me and to my family. @mambamabacitasports With Love, Vanessa Bryant.”