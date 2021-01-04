×
Undefeated Teams Up With Nike Again on Another Air Max 97 That’s Dressed in UCLA Colors

By Peter Verry
Peter Verry

Peter Verry

Nike Air Max 97 Undefeated White
Nike Air Max 97 x Undefeated "White."
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

After delivering “Militia Green” and “Volt” iterations last month that quickly sold out, Undefeated has another Nike Air Max 97 collaboration on the way. For the latest look, the Los Angeles-based boutique reimagined the iconic shoe in a color scheme with hues synonymous with UCLA.

The next version of the shoe to arrive is the Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97 “White,” a predominantly white look with hits of aero blue and midwest gold throughout the upper. The retailer’s branding is featured throughout the upper and its logo — combined with the Nike Swoosh — is on each insole. The shoe is completed with gum outsoles that feature gold throughout.

The Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97 “White” arrives on Jan. 8 at 10 a.m. ET via the SNKRS app. It will come with a $180 retail price.

To Buy: Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97 “White,” $180; Nike.com (Jan. 8)

If you’re interested in picking up an Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97 collab today, pairs of the “Militia Green” and “Volt” iterations are on the resale market now, with pricing not much higher than retail. For instance, the “Militia Green” look starts at $210 on StockX and $223 on GOAT. And the “Volt” look starts at $179 on StockX and $185 on GOAT.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

