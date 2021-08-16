×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Undefeated’s Sold-Out Nike ‘5 On It’ Collection Is Releasing Again

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

More Stories By Victor

View All
Undefeated x Nike Dunk Low '5 On It'
The Undefeated x Nike Dunk Low "5 On It."
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

For sneaker fans who struck out on copping Undefeated and Nike’s latest collab, they will soon have another chance to buy a pair at retail.

The sportswear giant confirmed on its release calendar that the West Coast boutique’s coveted Nike Dunk Low and Air Force 1 “5 On It” styles will be available on SNKRS next week.

“When it comes to staples in the footwear space, like the Air Force 1 and Dunk, it was the ‘90s through early 2000s that defined a golden era for the two silhouettes. As curators and purveyors of the golden era, Undefeated ushers in a new narrative with five materials and textiles from the past to bring the Air Force 1 and Dunk Low into 2021 and beyond,” Undefeated wrote on an Instagram post about the collection.

The collaborative Dunk Low makeup sports a vibrant blue colorway on the premium upper including faux snakeskin overlay panels at the forefoot while contrasted by a purple midfoot panel and white accents appear on the Swoosh branding and Five Strikes logo at the heel. Rounding out the look is a sail midsole and a purple outsole.

The Air Force 1 Low feature a gray leather and suede upper that’s combined with multicolored snakeskin-like overlays including on the Swoosh logos and heel tab. Adding to the look is Undefeated’s Five Strike branding on the heel counter and tongue tag, a white midsole, and a sail outsole.

The Undefeated x Nike Dunk Low and Air Force 1 Low “5 On It” collection will be released this Friday at 10 a.m. ET via the SNKRS Draw. Each pair comes with a $120 price tag.

Undefeated x Nike Dunk Low '5 On It'
The lateral side of the Undefeated x Nike Dunk Low “5 On It.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Undefeated x Nike Dunk Low '5 On It'
The medial side of the Undefeated x Nike Dunk Low “5 On It.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 Low '5 On It'
The Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 Low “5 On It.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 Low '5 On It'
The lateral side of the Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 Low “5 On It.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 Low '5 On It'
The medial side of the Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 Low “5 On It.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
ECCO Sponsored By ECCO

News for the Sporty (and Not So Sporty)

ECCO is shifting toward athleisure with the launch of its ECCO Athletic Leisure Club division and accompanying fall footwear styles.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad