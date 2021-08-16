Undefeated’s Sold-Out Nike ‘5 On It’ Collection Is Releasing Again

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

For sneaker fans who struck out on copping Undefeated and Nike’s latest collab, they will soon have another chance to buy a pair at retail.

The sportswear giant confirmed on its release calendar that the West Coast boutique’s coveted Nike Dunk Low and Air Force 1 “5 On It” styles will be available on SNKRS next week.

“When it comes to staples in the footwear space, like the Air Force 1 and Dunk, it was the ‘90s through early 2000s that defined a golden era for the two silhouettes. As curators and purveyors of the golden era, Undefeated ushers in a new narrative with five materials and textiles from the past to bring the Air Force 1 and Dunk Low into 2021 and beyond,” Undefeated wrote on an Instagram post about the collection.

The collaborative Dunk Low makeup sports a vibrant blue colorway on the premium upper including faux snakeskin overlay panels at the forefoot while contrasted by a purple midfoot panel and white accents appear on the Swoosh branding and Five Strikes logo at the heel. Rounding out the look is a sail midsole and a purple outsole.

The Air Force 1 Low feature a gray leather and suede upper that’s combined with multicolored snakeskin-like overlays including on the Swoosh logos and heel tab. Adding to the look is Undefeated’s Five Strike branding on the heel counter and tongue tag, a white midsole, and a sail outsole.

The Undefeated x Nike Dunk Low and Air Force 1 Low “5 On It” collection will be released this Friday at 10 a.m. ET via the SNKRS Draw. Each pair comes with a $120 price tag.

