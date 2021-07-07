How to Watch the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Match

Italy's Giovanni Di Lorenzo throws the ball in during the Euro 2020 soccer semifinal match between Italy and Spain at Wembley stadium in London, Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

Soccer fans are ready to watch The UEFA European Football Championship match this weekend after the tournament was postponed in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The game kicks off on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET in London’s Wembley Stadium.

Keep reading below to find out everything you need to know about the 2020 Euros final match.

How to Watch the Match

The UEFA European Championship will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, TUDN and Univision, with games available to be streamed live on ESPN+, as well as on fuboTV with a free seven-day trial, the ESPN app, ABC app, PrendeTV and TUDN.tv. You can also subscribe to a streaming service that carries ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2, such as, AT&T TV, YouTube TV and Hulu Live TV.



Who is Playing?

England will face Italy in the finals after defeating Denmark, 2-1, in extra time, on Wednesday. England has not reached a major tournament final since the 1966 World Cup.

Italy, meanwhile, beat Spain, 4-2, during the semifinal match in penalties earlier in the week. If Italy takes home the trophy it would be the country’s second European Championship and its first since 1968. The four-time World championship team did not qualify for the 2018 World Cup. However, the country has not lost a match since September 2018, tallying 33 unbeaten games.