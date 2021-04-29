Adidas Signs Top NFL Prospect Trevor Lawrence to Multiyear Partnership

Adidas signed one of the biggest athletes sure to be selected high in the NFL draft.

Announcing the news on Wednesday, just a day before the draft, the German athletic brand inked a multiyear partnership with Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence is a top pro prospect out of Clemson University, bringing home two College Football Playoff national championship appearances, one championship win, three conference titles and even more impressive titles during his time as a Tiger.

Trevor Lawrence signs a multi-year partnership with Adidas. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Trevor Lawrence signs a multi-year partnership with Adidas. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

“I’ve always been a fan of Adidas and I’m excited to join the team as I take the next step in my career,” said Trevor Lawrence in a press release. “Adidas’ brand attitude of ‘Impossible Is Nothing’ is a message that really resonates with me both on and off the field. We are building for the future and I can’t wait to see what lies ahead with this partnership.”

Trevor Lawrence signs a multi-year partnership with Adidas. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

“Trevor’s talent and competitive will to succeed on and off the field have us excited to partner with him as he starts his journey in pro football,” said Cameron Collins, senior director of football at Adidas, in the release.

Trevor Lawrence now joins a selection of notable Adidas pro partners including, but not limited to, Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers, JuJu Smith-Schuster and others.

In addition to Lawrence, Adidas also signed partnerships this week with the following rookies: Tutu Atwell, Rashod Bateman, Nico Collins, D’Wayne Eskridge, Travis Etienne, Demetric Felton, Cade Johnson, Jaelan Phillips, Amari Rodgers, Gregory Rousseau, Shi Smith, Amon Ra St. Brown, Sage Surrat, Kadarius Toney and Tylan Wallace.