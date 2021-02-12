Travis Scott Wears the Ultra-Rare Nike SB Dunk High ‘Iron Maiden’ on Instagram

Travis Scott continues to prove he has one of the rarest Nike SB Dunk collections on the planet.

The Houston rap superstar shared images of him wearing the ultra-rare Nike SB Dunk High “Iron Maiden” on Instagram, an unreleased colorway of the popular skate shoe created exclusively for the friends and family of the legendary English heavy metal band, Iron Maiden.

The Nike SB Dunk High “Iron Maiden” features a predominantly black color scheme with premium leather serving as the base of the upper and is paired with soft suede overlays with matching black shoelaces. The shoe’s standout detail is a rendering of the band’s “Eddie the Head” mascot printed on the quarter panels of the lateral side and is paired with a translucent Swoosh branding to show off the design. Adding to the look is the name of the band embroidered on the heel counter in its signature font while a black Zoom Air-cushioned midsole and rubber outsole sit underneath.

Pairs of the coveted Nike SB Dunk High “Iron Maiden” started to surface around 2006 when reports began to circulate that a possible release was happening, but it never hit retail and was instead given out to individuals close to the heavy metal group and the brand. According to the “stock market of things” StockX, two pairs were sold on its platform last year with the first sold for a whopping $8,000 in a men’s size 9.5 and a pair in a men’s size 11 sold for $2,000.

In related Travis Scott news, the rapper was recently spotted wearing an unreleased iteration of his Air Jordan 1 Low collab.