Athletic Brands Take Leap to Technical Terrain — Shop the Season’s Top Outdoor-Ready Shoes

(From Left): The On Cloudrock Waterproof, the Under Armour Hovr Sonic 3 Storm and the Adidas Terrex Two Ultra Parley.

Athletic brands delivering looks built for more than the pavement isn’t new. However, an argument can be made that they are more focused on footwear for all terrains and conditions now than ever before.

With the winter here, industry leaders including New Balance, Hoka One One, On, Under Armour and several others are offering runner, casual and hiker styles that are geared for more technical terrain, equipped with water-repelling uppers, plush cushioned midsoles and grippy outsoles — all a perfect fit for the adventurous sneaker fan.

Below, shop nine of the season’s best outdoor-ready looks built for sneaker fans.

Pictured above is the On Cloudrock Waterproof speed-hiking boot, which features proprietary Missiongrip rubber outsoles, as well as the Under Armour Hovr Sonic 3 Storm men’s runner with breathable water-repelling UA Storm technology and the Adidas Terrex Two Ultra Parley trail-running shoe with responsive Boost cushioning.

To Buy: On Cloudrock Waterproof, $230; Backcountry.com

To Buy: Under Armour Hovr Sonic 3 Storm, $120; UA.com

To Buy: Adidas Terrex Two Ultra Parley, $180; Adidas.com

(From left): Puma Calibrate Runner Mono, Altra Superior 4.5 and the Vans Sk8-Hi MTE 2.0 DX. CREDIT: Joshua Scott

The Puma Calibrate Runner Mono men’s runner is a tech-loaded choice for the season with high-rebound Xetic cushioning in a vaporous gray hue with multicolor hits. Also, the Altra Superior 4.5 men’s trail runner is adventure-ready with proprietary MaxTrac rubber outsoles and TrailClaw lug tech, and the Vans unisex Sk8-Hi MTE 2.0 DX features plush UltraCush drop-in molded sockliners and 100g PrimaLoft insulation.

To Buy: Altra Superior 4.5, $110; Altrarunning.com

To Buy: Puma Calibrate Runner Mono, $140; Puma.com

To Buy: Vans Sk8-Hi MTE 2.0 DX, $110; Vans.com

New Balance Shando (L) and Brooks Catamount. CREDIT: Joshua Scott

Two stylish trail runners available now: the New Balance Shando for men featuring responsive DynaSoft midsoles and the brand’s AT Tread outsoles and the Brooks Catamount trail runner with TrailTack rubber outsoles and DNA Flash midsole cushioning.

To Buy: Brooks Catamount, $160; Brooksrunning.com

To Buy: New Balance Shando, $90; Newbalance.com

Hoka One One TenNine Gore-Tex. CREDIT: Joshua Scott

The Hoka One One TenNine Gore-Tex is a sporty hiker featuring Vibram Megagrip outsoles and impact-absorbing EVA foam midsoles.

To Buy: Hoka One One TenNine Gore-Tex, $250; Backcountry.com

