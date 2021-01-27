Athletic Brands Take Leap to Technical Terrain — Shop the Season’s Top Outdoor-Ready Shoes

Athletic brands delivering looks built for more than the pavement isn’t new. However, an argument can be made that they are more focused on footwear for all terrains and conditions now than ever before.
With the winter here, industry leaders including New Balance, Hoka One One, On, Under Armour and several others are offering runner, casual and hiker styles that are geared for more technical terrain, equipped with water-repelling uppers, plush cushioned midsoles and grippy outsoles — all a perfect fit for the adventurous sneaker fan.
Below, shop nine of the season’s best outdoor-ready looks built for sneaker fans.
Pictured above is the On Cloudrock Waterproof speed-hiking boot, which features proprietary Missiongrip rubber outsoles, as well as the Under Armour Hovr Sonic 3 Storm men’s runner with breathable water-repelling UA Storm technology and the Adidas Terrex Two Ultra Parley trail-running shoe with responsive Boost cushioning.
To Buy: On Cloudrock Waterproof, $230; Backcountry.com
Watch on FN
To Buy: Under Armour Hovr Sonic 3 Storm, $120; UA.com
To Buy: Adidas Terrex Two Ultra Parley, $180; Adidas.com
The Puma Calibrate Runner Mono men’s runner is a tech-loaded choice for the season with high-rebound Xetic cushioning in a vaporous gray hue with multicolor hits. Also, the Altra Superior 4.5 men’s trail runner is adventure-ready with proprietary MaxTrac rubber outsoles and TrailClaw lug tech, and the Vans unisex Sk8-Hi MTE 2.0 DX features plush UltraCush drop-in molded sockliners and 100g PrimaLoft insulation.
To Buy: Altra Superior 4.5, $110; Altrarunning.com
To Buy: Puma Calibrate Runner Mono, $140; Puma.com
To Buy: Vans Sk8-Hi MTE 2.0 DX, $110; Vans.com
Two stylish trail runners available now: the New Balance Shando for men featuring responsive DynaSoft midsoles and the brand’s AT Tread outsoles and the Brooks Catamount trail runner with TrailTack rubber outsoles and DNA Flash midsole cushioning.
To Buy: Brooks Catamount, $160; Brooksrunning.com
To Buy: New Balance Shando, $90; Newbalance.com
The Hoka One One TenNine Gore-Tex is a sporty hiker featuring Vibram Megagrip outsoles and impact-absorbing EVA foam midsoles.
To Buy: Hoka One One TenNine Gore-Tex, $250; Backcountry.com
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.