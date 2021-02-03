Tony Romo Takes Everything ‘To the Max’ in New Skechers Super Bowl Ad 

For Tony Romo, comfort is key.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and his wife Candice Crawford star in a new 2021 Super Bowl ad for Skechers Max Cushioning footwear, during which they make a case for taking everything “to the max.”

The clip opens up with Crawford saying, “Here in the Romo household,” as Romo chimes in: “We take things to the max.”

The couple proves this is true as Romo and his wife are seen eating massive multi-layered sandwiches in one scene and Crawford sleeping in a four-mattress bed in another. Later in the clip, Romo braces for traffic in a bigger than life pickup truck that has ridiculously large tires.

Romo then explains that because he and his wife can never be too comfortable, Skechers Max Cushioning footwear is perfect for them.

“That’s why we love Skechers max cushioning footwear. They’ve maxed out the cushion for extreme for comfort,” Romo says. “It’s like walking on clouds,” Crawford agrees, to which Romo adds: “Big comfy ones.”

Of the ad, Romo — a Skechers ambassador, who appeared in a commercial for the brand during the 2019 Super Bowl — said: “This has been the most unusual year, season and playoffs ever. I’m happy to be back in the CBS booth for the Super Bowl, and back with Skechers for another campaign during the Big Game — this time with Candice. We do things to the max at home in Texas, Skechers does comfort to the max with Max Cushioning, and we brought it all together in true Romo style. Not much is funnier than me trying to take a bite out of sandwich that’s bigger than my head.”

Skechers president, Michael Greenberg, echoed similar sentiments, saying: “Tony Romo is a true talent — on the course or field and in the booth, but also on screen. He’s got a sense of humor and the world needs to laugh — to the Max.”

“Through all the challenges of the last year, consumers have continued to seek out comfortable footwear which has been positive for our business, making this the perfect time — and venue — to advertise. And with two of the hottest current quarterbacks facing off, the audience is expected to be record-breaking. We love being back at the Super Bowl with Tony and know fans will love the maximized cushioning and support of our Max Cushioning footwear.”

So what makes Skechers Max Cushioning footwear so ideal? The men’s Skechers Max Cushioning Premier Vantage, which retails for $89, features a breathable lightweight mesh upper with an Air-Cooled Goga Mat insole and an Ultra Go cushioned midsole. The same construction is found in the women’s Skechers Max Cushioning Elite, which comes with a $95 price tag.

Despite last year being a tumultuous one for retailers, Skechers has managed to stay afloat. In January, the brand’s holiday earnings show the company outperformed expectations. Its domestic wholesale business returned to mid-single-digit growth, with sales advancing 6.3%, while international markets such as China, Germany and Australia recorded double-digit increases.

Additionally, Skechers opened a number of stores, including flagships in Paris, London and Tokyo. The brand also celebrated its latest collaborative collection with Line Friends with a festive billboard in Times Square. The capsule is available now on Skechers.com.