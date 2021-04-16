The Webster Brings the Spirit of Miami to Vans for a Premium Three-Shoe Collection

Although Vans is based in California, the brand — through its premium Vault by Vans imprint — has shoes on the way inspired by Miami. And the looks were created with help from luxury retailer The Webster.

Vans and The Webster have announced an exclusive partnership that will yield three colorways of the Bold Ni LX shoe, which feature an embossed croc print and are inspired by the “sprawling Everglades and Miami’s sunny spirit.”

The shoes — which will come in monochromatic pink, green and white hues — will come in limited-edition boxes with pink tropical floral print. According to the skate brand said, the prints were taken from the personal collection of vintage 1960s and 1970s wallpapers of Laure Hériard Dubreuil’s, founder and CEO of The Webster, which are also featured in all of the retailer’s doors.

To show the Miami inspiration, Vault by Vans and The Webster tapped photographer Ysa Perez to shoot images throughout the city’s streets that capture “quaint tropical backdrops with an energetic attitude.”

The Webster x Vault by Vans Bold Ni LX in green. CREDIT: Vans/The Webster/Ysa Perez

“As we continue to grow as a company, our connection to Miami strengthens and is always represented no matter where we are. It has helped us establish major parts of our brand’s DNA, from the streets of South Beach lined with historic Art Deco buildings, to the sunny disposition,” Hériard Dubreuil said in a statement. “I am so excited and grateful that Vans has partnered with us in creating the perfect homage to our founding city. The capsule truly captures the essence of Miami down to the pastel colors and vintage silhouette.”

The Webster x Vault by Vans Bold Ni LX collection arrives April 19 via the retailer’s doors and Thewebster.us.

Additionally, The Webster confirmed it will donate a portion of the proceeds to the nonprofit charity Friends of the Everglades, which is focused on preserving the Everglades.

Webster x Vault by Vans Bold Ni LX in pink. CREDIT: Vans/The Webster

Webster x Vault by Vans Bold Ni LX in green. CREDIT: Vans/The Webster