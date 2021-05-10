The Rock and Under Armour Deliver a Rock ’n’ Roll-Themed Footwear and Apparel Line

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When he’s not on set acting in yet another hit film or entertaining his 234 million followers on Instagram, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is likely clanging and banging in the gym — aka Iron Paradise. For his latest Project Rock collection with Under Armour, he’s delivering gear with a nod to the rock ‘n’ roll gym tunes that get you ready to lift.

Available now is the Project Rock “Iron Paradise Tour” collection, which features footwear and apparel for men, women and kids adorned with rock ‘n’ roll-inspired graphics. According to the brand, the imagery on the apparel was inspired by “music’s ability to impact your attitude, mindset and drive.” Including in the apparel is a short, a T-shirt, a sleeveless T-shirt and more.

The highlight of the collection, however, is the new-look PR3 training shoe. The look, Under Armour said, was designed to offer a zero-gravity feel and deliver energy return with each step. To achieve this, the brand equipped the shoe with its acclaimed UA Hovr midsole cushioning, its UA TriBase tech to provide a low and stable base and lightweight and breathable uppers.

Under Armour PR3 “Iron Paradise Tour.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

This particular colorway is executed in the brand’s summit white and rogue orange hues. Much of the shoe’s upper and midsole features the summit white color, while rogue orange takes the back portion of the midsole, heel and highlights throughout. It is completed with summit white outsoles.

The Under Armour PR3 “Iron Paradise Tour” is available now in men’s and women’s sizing for $140 via Underarmour.com.