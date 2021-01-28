The North Face Introduces Its First Carbon-Plated Running Shoe That Promises Stability

The North Face is maintaining momentum.

In the midst of the brand experiencing a revival in attention thanks to celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Garner, Bella Hadid — as well as its highly sought after collection with Gucci — the outdoor company has launched its first-ever carbon-plate footwear line.

Called Vectiv, The North Face has created a lineup of shoes designed to help shoppers run and hike on the most difficult trails and mountainous terrains with ease. Dropping first is the brand’s Flight Vectiv, a running shoe that The North Face boasts “reduces downhill tibial impact by 10%” and allows “runners to comfortably log more miles without compounding impact.” The shoe features a 3-D-modeled heel, a 3-D carbon-fiber plate underfoot and a TPE footbed. The shoes construction delivers stability, grip and shock absorption.

As for looks, the Flight Vectiv is designed with a white colorway with black panelling. Additionally, the shoe features reflective accents with a rocker midsole and SurfaceCTRL outsole.

Katlyn Gerbin, runner for The North Face, shared that the sneaker is “fast, light and responsive” in a statement. “The plate gives the shoes a responsive and high-performance feel, and the streamlined upper keeps the shoes lightweight while maintaining the ‘fits like a glove’ feeling. From 93-miles Wonderland Trail in the Pacific Northwest to racing the 80-mile Transgrancanaria course, I’ve trusted and relied on these shoes to propel me forward.”

The North Face flight Vectiv CREDIT: Courtesy of The North Face

Fellow The North Face Runner, Paul Capell, echoed similar sentiments, saying: “The Flight Vectiv has quickly become my favorite shoe. It feels fast but also provides real stability and grip on the descents and these are the moments that make all the difference.”

The Flight Vectiv is currently available with a $199 price tag at TheNorthFace.com.

In addition to its collab with Gucci, which features motif-printed puffers, fleece jackets, windbreakers, nylon shirts and hiking boots, The North Face has delivered awe-worthy collections with Supreme and a fall ’20 line from Maison Margiela. The North Face first launched in 1968 in San Francisco, Ca.