Nike and Swarovski Collaborate on the Women’s-Exclusive Air Max 97 ‘Polar Blue’

Shiny shoes are always attention grabbers, and with a lavish look, the women’s-exclusive Swarovski x Nike Air Max 97 “Polar Blue” release is sure to turn heads.

A reinterpretation of the Nike Air Max “Polar Blue,” the Swarovski update includes shimmering crystals along the upper of the shoe. Delivered with metallic silver uppers and laces, the shoes feature blue Swoosh logos throughout along with white midsoles, full-length Air Max cushioning units and black on the collar, heel tabs and the rubber outsoles.

The crystals place a significant focus on the streaks across the Air Max 97 silhouette, which is reminiscent of the 2017 release of the Nike Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet” that also featured Swarovski crystals for the shoe’s 20-year anniversary.

The Swarovski x Nike Air Max 97 “Polar Blue” will be available on Nike SNKRS and select retailers on March 25 at 10 a.m. ET for $400.

The ripple design of the Nike Air Max 97 has become a staple in sneaker history. One of the most popular shoes from the brand, the design of the Air Max 97 was inspired by Japanese bullet trains. Although it was a running shoe when it was first released, the Air Max 97 is more of a casual shoe for style for today’s consumer.

