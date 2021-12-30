Everything You Need to Know About Super Bowl 2022

The 56th Super Bowl football game will take place on Feb. 13, 2022, at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., home of both the Chargers and the Rams. The game airs on NBC at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Below, we give you all of the details that we have on the game so far and how to watch the annual halftime show live stream for free.

Who Will Be Playing?

Although it’s still unclear who will be playing in the game next year, typically the Super Bowl will be played between the AFC and NFC champions. The winner then takes home the Lombardi Trophy.

How to Watch the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl will broadcast live on NBC, the Peacock app and the NBC Sports App. A Spanish live version of the event will be available on NBC’s sister network Telemundo.

Who’s Performing In The Halftime Show?

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show for next year’s game will feature music stars Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Mary J. Blige at the EE British Academy Film Awards 2019 held at The Royal Albert Hall, London, England, UK on February 10, 2019. CREDIT: Phil Loftus/Capital Pictures / MEGA

Who Will be Singing the National Anthem?

The sporting league hasn’t tapped anyone to sing the National Anthem for the game kickoff yet. Even though last year, R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan and country singer Eric Church collaborated on a reimagined edition at the 55th Super Bowl game. Also, H.E.R. performed “America the Beautiful” after the duo, incorporating an electric guitar solo.

When was the Last Time the Super Bowl Took Place in L.A.?

The last time the Super Bowl took place in the Los Angeles area was in 1993. The Dallas Cowboys beat the Buffalo Bills 30-13 at the 27th Super Bowl game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Who Played in 2021’s Game?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won against the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in the 55th Super Bowl game on Feb. 7, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

United States President Joe Biden makes remarks welcoming the 2021 the Super Bowl LV (Super Bowl 55) Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the White House in Washington, D.C. on July 20, 2021. CREDIT: Samuel Corum - CNP / MEGA

Commercials?

Along the line of commercials, several brands and companies are either making first-time appearances or, unfortunately, won’t be showing a commercial this year. For example, Nissan will have its first Super Bowl ad since 2015, Rakuten will make its Super Bowl debut, Crypto.com will air its first Super Bowl commercial, Meta/Facebook will return to the Super Bowl after a 2021 break, TurboTax will return for its ninth consecutive year, Hyundai will not air a commercial and Toyota will also return. More commercials will be confirmed and announced as we get closer to the game date.

Stay tuned to FN for more updates on the Super Bowl and all the excitement on Super Bowl Sunday.