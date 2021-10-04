Various Styles For Stepney Worker Club’s Dellow S-Strike Shoe Are Still Up for Grabs

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Amongst all the sneakers that Stepney Workers Club has released, the Dellow S-Strike shoe is the most popular and for fans who are in search of a pair, there are plenty of styles up for grabs.

Available now on the East London footwear company’s website is the low-top version of the Dellow S-Strike in the leather, mesh, or canvas options. The popular Dellow S-Strike sneaker featured a deconstructed look on the upper, that’s paired with high-wall foxing overlays on the sides. The design of the versatile sneaker continues with a cushioned flexible footbed that features a concealed siped tread providing additional grip and a durable vulcanized rubber outsole. The styles have bold gold-foil branding throughout the shoe as well as subtle messages from the brand’s ethos including “Freedom of Sport” on the right shoe and “Freedom of Thought” on the left pair.

Founded in 2018 by Simon See and Roger Pereira, Stepney Workers Club was inspired by the unity and inclusive culture of traditional British workers clubs. According to the brand, the unisex footwear that the brand has produced is a “rethink of timeless, genreless vulcanized classics that have been adopted by varying sub-cultures over the decades. SWC is a free-thinking approach and spirit that feels relevant again today.”

The Stepney Workers Club Dellow S-Strike styles are available now at Stepneyworkersclub.com and at select retailers. The canvas version of the shoe retails for $125, the mesh pair for $135, and the leather version for $140.

The canvas version of the Stepney Workers Club Dellow S-Strike. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stepney Workers Club